December 1, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR), Nucana (NASDAQ: NCNA) and Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Metacrine (MTCRResearch Report), Nucana (NCNAResearch Report) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nucana (NCNA)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Nucana, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.56, close to its 52-week low of $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.0% and a 84.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nucana is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, which is a 233.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 41.2% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Vir Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.31, implying a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $169.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019