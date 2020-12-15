Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO), Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) and Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Mesoblast (MESO – Research Report), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA – Research Report) and Synlogic (SYBX – Research Report).

Mesoblast (MESO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Mesoblast today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 45.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mesoblast with a $17.50 average price target, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report issued on December 7, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics received a Hold rating from H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.26, close to its 52-week high of $52.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics with a $44.56 average price target.

Synlogic (SYBX)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Hold rating to Synlogic today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synlogic with a $13.00 average price target.

