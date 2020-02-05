February 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Merck & Company (NYSE: MRK) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Merck & Company (MRKResearch Report) and Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Merck & Company (MRK)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 37.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Merck & Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.29, implying a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019