August 4, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) and Inmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLOResearch Report) and Inmune Bio (INMBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Menlo Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.72, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 46.3% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Menlo Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.90.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inmune Bio (INMB)

Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria assigned a Buy rating to Inmune Bio yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 55.6% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Onconova Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inmune Bio with a $20.67 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019