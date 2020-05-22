Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Medtronic (MDT – Research Report) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Medtronic (MDT)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic today and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 68.0% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.33, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protagonist Therapeutics, Minerva Neurosciences, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.67, representing a 90.6% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

