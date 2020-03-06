March 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Matinas BioPharma (NYSE MKT: MTNB) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Matinas BioPharma (MTNBResearch Report) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Matinas BioPharma, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 37.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Matinas BioPharma with a $3.30 average price target.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.12, close to its 52-week low of $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.8% and a 35.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Revance Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xeris Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

