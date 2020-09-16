Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) and uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Masimo (MASI – Research Report) and uniQure (QURE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Masimo (MASI)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Masimo today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $223.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.5% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masimo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $255.00, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on September 1, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

uniQure (QURE)

In a report released yesterday, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on uniQure. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.67, close to its 52-week low of $36.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 61.5% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.89.

