Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL), Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ: TCMD) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL – Research Report), Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD – Research Report) and United Therapeutics (UTHR – Research Report).

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

In a report released today, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.52, close to its 52-week low of $74.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $181.20, implying an 115.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Tactile Systems Technology. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 51.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Strata Skin Sciences.

Tactile Systems Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.67.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics to Buy, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 42.3% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.86, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.