March 17, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) and BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGLResearch Report) and BELLUS Health (BLUResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.18, close to its 52-week low of $68.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.6% and a 27.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.14, a 124.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

BELLUS Health (BLU)

In a report released yesterday, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 31.0% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

BELLUS Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, representing a 122.6% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

