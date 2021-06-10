June 10, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRAResearch Report) and Legend Biotech (LEGNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

In a report issued on June 8, Robert Hazlett from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 52.3% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyra Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Legend Biotech (LEGN)

BTIG analyst Justin Zelin reiterated a Buy rating on Legend Biotech yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.95, close to its 52-week high of $43.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CASI Pharmaceuticals, Poseida Therapeutics, and Surface Oncology.

Legend Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.67, implying a 35.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019