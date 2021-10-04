Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE MKT: LCTX), Celldex (NASDAQ: CLDX) and Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX – Research Report), Celldex (CLDX – Research Report) and Wave Life Sciences (WVE – Research Report).

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

Noble Financial analyst Robert LeBoyer reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.59.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 44.0% success rate. LeBoyer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and PDS Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.67, a 157.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Celldex (CLDX)

In a report issued on September 29, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Celldex. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.88, close to its 52-week high of $56.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.3% and a 34.6% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celldex with a $64.20 average price target, which is a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Hold rating on Wave Life Sciences on September 29. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.80, close to its 52-week low of $4.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.3% and a 39.8% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wave Life Sciences with a $10.33 average price target.

