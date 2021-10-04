October 4, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE MKT: LCTX), Celldex (NASDAQ: CLDX) and Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTXResearch Report), Celldex (CLDXResearch Report) and Wave Life Sciences (WVEResearch Report).

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

Noble Financial analyst Robert LeBoyer reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.59.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 44.0% success rate. LeBoyer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and PDS Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.67, a 157.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Celldex (CLDX)

In a report issued on September 29, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Celldex. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.88, close to its 52-week high of $56.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.3% and a 34.6% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celldex with a $64.20 average price target, which is a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Hold rating on Wave Life Sciences on September 29. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.80, close to its 52-week low of $4.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.3% and a 39.8% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wave Life Sciences with a $10.33 average price target.

