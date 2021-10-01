Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE MKT: LCTX), Catalyst Pharma (NASDAQ: CPRX) and Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX – Research Report), Catalyst Pharma (CPRX – Research Report) and Trevena (TRVN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 42.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.67, a 161.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Noble Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Catalyst Pharma (CPRX)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Catalyst Pharma, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 49.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalyst Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.75, implying a 53.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Trevena (TRVN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Trevena today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.23, close to its 52-week low of $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Trevena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, a 365.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

