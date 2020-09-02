September 2, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE MKT: LCTX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTXResearch Report) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

In a report issued on August 31, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals on August 28 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 45.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, representing a 146.6% upside. In a report issued on August 25, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

