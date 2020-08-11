Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ: LGND) and Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ligand Pharma (LGND – Research Report) and Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma today and set a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ligand Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $179.75, implying a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Akebia Therapeutics today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 46.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akebia Therapeutics with a $16.40 average price target, implying a 61.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

