Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Laboratory (NYSE: LH), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX) and Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Laboratory (LH – Research Report), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX – Research Report) and Icon (ICLR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Laboratory (LH)

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating on Laboratory on February 17 and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $255.03, close to its 52-week high of $259.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, and Encompass Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Laboratory with a $269.50 average price target, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $278.00 price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report issued on March 23, David Steinberg from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 51.9% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $83.91 average price target, implying a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Icon (ICLR)

Jefferies analyst David Windley maintained a Buy rating on Icon on March 23 and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $196.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 75.5% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Sotera Health, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Icon with a $228.38 average price target, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $235.00 price target.

