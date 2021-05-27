Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) and Beyondspring (NASDAQ: BYSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report) and Beyondspring (BYSI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics on March 29 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.32, close to its 52-week low of $7.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.3% and a 38.2% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Karyopharm Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.75, representing a 183.6% upside. In a report issued on March 30, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Beyondspring (BYSI)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring on April 30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.52, close to its 52-week low of $9.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 49.0% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyondspring.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.