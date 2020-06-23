Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report) and Acasti Pharma (ACST – Research Report).

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Barclays analyst Peter Lawson maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Lawson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 48.8% success rate. Lawson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Springworks Therapeutics, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Karyopharm Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, a 58.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Acasti Pharma (ACST)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani downgraded Acasti Pharma to Hold today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.72, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 54.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acasti Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

