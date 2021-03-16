Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV), MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV – Research Report), MacroGenics (MGNX – Research Report) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz reiterated a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals on March 12 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 53.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.50, a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MacroGenics (MGNX)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on MacroGenics yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.53, close to its 52-week high of $32.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MacroGenics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $40.00 price target.

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar reiterated a Buy rating on Adverum Biotechnologies yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.65, close to its 52-week low of $7.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adverum Biotechnologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.40, a 145.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.