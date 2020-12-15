December 15, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA), Siemens Healthineers AG (Other OTC: SEMHF) and Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALAResearch Report), Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHFResearch Report) and Frequency Therapeutics (FREQResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 47.7% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Aerie Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kala Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.00, implying a 239.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Holger Fechner maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.32, close to its 52-week high of $50.95.

Fechner has an average return of 1.1% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Fechner is ranked #3535 out of 7146 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $54.22 average price target, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR46.40 price target.

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Frequency Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Frequency Therapeutics with a $48.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

