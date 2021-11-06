Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) and BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Joint (JYNT – Research Report) and BioNano Genomics (BNGO – Research Report).

Joint (JYNT)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Hold rating on Joint yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.94, close to its 52-week high of $111.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 44.2% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Dermata Therapeutics.

Joint has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.67.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to BioNano Genomics, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.52.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 32.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, and Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNano Genomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00, a 109.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.