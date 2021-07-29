Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ – Research Report), Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson on July 21 and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $172.18, close to its 52-week high of $173.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 65.5% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson & Johnson with a $190.86 average price target, which is a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio on July 21 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.00, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.3% and a 39.3% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.86, which is a 93.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report issued on July 21, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.73, close to its 52-week low of $71.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 44.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $110.60 average price target, implying a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.