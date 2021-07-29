July 29, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Johnson & Johnson (JNJResearch Report), Bluebird Bio (BLUEResearch Report) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson on July 21 and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $172.18, close to its 52-week high of $173.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 65.5% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson & Johnson with a $190.86 average price target, which is a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio on July 21 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.00, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.3% and a 39.3% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.86, which is a 93.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report issued on July 21, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.73, close to its 52-week low of $71.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 44.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $110.60 average price target, implying a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019