June 2, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Sanofi (Other OTC: SNYNF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Johnson & Johnson (JNJResearch Report) and Sanofi (SNYNFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson yesterday and set a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $165.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 78.4% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Organogenesis Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Sotera Health.

Johnson & Johnson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.80, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sanofi (SNYNF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi yesterday and set a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.15.

Parekh has an average return of 8.7% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #3592 out of 7534 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sanofi with a $119.91 average price target, which is a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR101.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019