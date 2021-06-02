Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Sanofi (Other OTC: SNYNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ – Research Report) and Sanofi (SNYNF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson yesterday and set a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $165.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 78.4% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Organogenesis Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Sotera Health.

Johnson & Johnson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.80, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi yesterday and set a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.15.

Parekh has an average return of 8.7% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #3592 out of 7534 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sanofi with a $119.91 average price target, which is a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR101.00 price target.

