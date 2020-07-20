July 20, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Johnson & Johnson (JNJResearch Report) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

In a report released today, Bob Hopkins from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $149.35, close to its 52-week high of $157.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hopkins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 69.5% success rate. Hopkins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson & Johnson with a $168.44 average price target, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.59, close to its 52-week high of $59.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.44, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

