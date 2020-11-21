Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ – Research Report) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS – Research Report).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

In a report issued on February 13, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $146.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Johnson & Johnson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $172.50, a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report issued on November 4, Myles Minter from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Prevail Therapeutics, and Silence Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $66.60 average price target, representing a 32.6% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

