Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ – Research Report), SenesTech (SNES – Research Report) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $179.17, close to its 52-week high of $180.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 48.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $205.14 average price target, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

SenesTech (SNES)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on SenesTech today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.42, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.0% and a 52.2% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SenesTech with a $4.00 average price target.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals on May 14 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.37, close to its 52-week low of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 40.0% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, a 617.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

