May 17, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZResearch Report), SenesTech (SNESResearch Report) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $179.17, close to its 52-week high of $180.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 48.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $205.14 average price target, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SenesTech (SNES)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on SenesTech today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.42, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.0% and a 52.2% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SenesTech with a $4.00 average price target.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals on May 14 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.37, close to its 52-week low of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 40.0% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, a 617.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019