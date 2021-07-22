July 22, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), Nevro Crop (NYSE: NVRO) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZResearch Report), Nevro Crop (NVROResearch Report) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals on July 20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $174.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 49.6% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $211.83 average price target, a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

In a report issued on July 19, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $153.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 65.5% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Baxter International, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Nevro Crop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $194.40, representing a 26.2% upside. In a report issued on July 19, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics on July 20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 62.2% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HTG Molecular Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50, a 73.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

