Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), Nevro Crop (NYSE: NVRO) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ – Research Report), Nevro Crop (NVRO – Research Report) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals on July 20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $174.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 49.6% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $211.83 average price target, a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

In a report issued on July 19, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $153.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 65.5% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Baxter International, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Nevro Crop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $194.40, representing a 26.2% upside. In a report issued on July 19, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics on July 20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 62.2% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HTG Molecular Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50, a 73.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

