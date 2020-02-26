February 26, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), Momenta Pharma (NASDAQ: MNTA) and Nevro Crop (NYSE: NVRO)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZResearch Report), Momenta Pharma (MNTAResearch Report) and Nevro Crop (NVROResearch Report).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

In a report released today, Jessica Fye from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $183.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Fye covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, United Therapeutics, and Rubius Therapeutics.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.36, a 52.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

Momenta Pharma (MNTA)

In a report released today, Brandon Folkes from Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Hold rating on Momenta Pharma, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.42, close to its 52-week high of $34.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Folkes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.5% and a 40.6% success rate. Folkes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Momenta Pharma with a $40.80 average price target.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

In a report released today, Robert Marcus from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Nevro Crop, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.60, close to its 52-week high of $148.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcus is ranked #1579 out of 5934 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nevro Crop with a $144.17 average price target, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

