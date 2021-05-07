May 7, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZResearch Report), Inspire Medical Systems (INSPResearch Report) and NeoGenomics (NEOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Jefferies analyst David Steinberg maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals on February 16 and set a price target of $209.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.84, close to its 52-week high of $178.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 51.4% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $204.79, a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark maintained a Buy rating on Inspire Medical Systems on March 12 and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $191.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 45.9% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Irhythm Technologies, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inspire Medical Systems with a $260.25 average price target, which is a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NEO)

BTIG analyst Mark Massaro reiterated a Buy rating on NeoGenomics on March 24 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 62.9% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Talis Biomedical, Exact Sciences, and Personalis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoGenomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.67, a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $65.00 price target.

