June 21, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZResearch Report) and Seres Therapeutics (MCRBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $177.28, close to its 52-week high of $189.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 49.7% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $208.00, representing a 18.2% upside. In a report issued on June 17, Leerink Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $230.00 price target.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 47.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seres Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

