Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE), I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) and Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ: GLSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on IVERIC bio (ISEE – Research Report), I-MAB (IMAB – Research Report) and Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

IVERIC bio (ISEE)

In a report released today, Matthew Caufield from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on IVERIC bio, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.57, close to its 52-week high of $10.80.

IVERIC bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33.

I-MAB (IMAB)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on I-MAB, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 51.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

I-MAB has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.20.

Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences received a Buy rating and a $78.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.9% and a 56.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenwich LifeSciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.00.

