February 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ: IRWD) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ironwood Pharma (IRWDResearch Report) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTMResearch Report).

Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

In a report released today, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Ironwood Pharma, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.07, close to its 52-week high of $14.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 42.4% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ironwood Pharma with a $12.67 average price target.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.67, close to its 52-week low of $17.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 44.6% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $18.00.

