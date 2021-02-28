Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC), Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) and Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC – Research Report), Odonate Therapeutics (ODT – Research Report) and Atreca (BCEL – Research Report).

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark maintained a Hold rating on Irhythm Technologies on February 26 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $160.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Sotera Health.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $228.00, implying a 56.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

LifeSci Capital analyst Adam Evertts PhD reiterated a Buy rating on Odonate Therapeutics on February 23 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.05.

PhD has an average return of 13.7% when recommending Odonate Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #1098 out of 7332 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Odonate Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

Atreca (BCEL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Ulz reiterated a Buy rating on Atreca on February 26 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ulz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 47.5% success rate. Ulz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Atreca has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50, a 63.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

