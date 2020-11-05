November 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Irhythm Technologies (IRTCResearch Report) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Buy rating to Irhythm Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $235.83, close to its 52-week high of $261.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Irhythm Technologies with a $235.86 average price target, implying a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

In a report released yesterday, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.42, close to its 52-week high of $41.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 40.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Neoleukin Therapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019