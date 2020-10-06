Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA – Research Report) and Neuronetics (STIM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Iovance Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Arvinas Holding Company, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.14, representing a 54.3% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Neuronetics (STIM)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Neuronetics, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 61.4% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Neuronetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.