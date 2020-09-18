Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA), Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) and CytoDyn (Other OTC: CYDY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Inventiva (IVA – Research Report), Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA – Research Report) and CytoDyn (CYDY – Research Report).

Inventiva (IVA)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Inventiva, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inventiva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, implying a 137.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.80, a 145.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

CytoDyn (CYDY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on CytoDyn today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 36.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CytoDyn.

