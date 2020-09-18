September 18, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA), Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) and CytoDyn (Other OTC: CYDY)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Inventiva (IVAResearch Report), Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALAResearch Report) and CytoDyn (CYDYResearch Report).

Inventiva (IVA)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Inventiva, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inventiva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, implying a 137.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.80, a 145.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

CytoDyn (CYDY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on CytoDyn today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 36.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CytoDyn.

