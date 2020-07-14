July 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Invacare (NYSE: IVC) and Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Invacare (IVCResearch Report) and Karuna Therapeutics (KRTXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Invacare (IVC)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Invacare, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 56.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Invacare with a $17.00 average price target.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.7% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karuna Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $129.00.

