Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG – Research Report), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC – Research Report) and Invitae (NVTA – Research Report).

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical, with a price target of $590.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $585.34, close to its 52-week high of $619.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 66.1% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Becton Dickinson.

Intuitive Surgical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $564.67.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blueprint Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.36, which is a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Invitae (NVTA)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Invitae today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.50, close to its 52-week high of $35.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 75.3% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invitae is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.67.

