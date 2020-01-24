Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Misonix (NASDAQ: MSON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG – Research Report) and Misonix (MSON – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

In a report released today, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, with a price target of $655.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $615.00, close to its 52-week high of $616.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 71.0% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $660.60, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report issued on January 10, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $690.00 price target.

Misonix (MSON)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Misonix today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphatec Holdings, Globus Medical, and ConforMIS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Misonix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

