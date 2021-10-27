October 27, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) and uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCIResearch Report) and uniQure (QUREResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.13, close to its 52-week high of $44.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 42.7% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Intra-Cellular Therapies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.40, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 17, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

uniQure (QURE)

BTIG analyst Yun Zhong reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.38, close to its 52-week low of $25.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhong ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 26.8% success rate. Zhong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.00, which is a 132.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

