October 5, 2020   Healthcare

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) and Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCIResearch Report) and Ascendis Pharma (ASNDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

In a report issued on October 2, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 45.2% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies with a $58.50 average price target.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $172.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $158.63, close to its 52-week high of $159.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 57.6% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Homology Medicines, and Stoke Therapeutics.

Ascendis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $184.00, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

