Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ: ICPT), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (NYSE: BHVN) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN – Research Report) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM – Research Report).

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.08, close to its 52-week low of $13.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 39.5% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.19, which is a 93.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, B.Riley Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $98.86, implying a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Iterum Therapeutics, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 43.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Iterum Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.