Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ: ICPT), BioDelivery (NASDAQ: BDSI) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report), BioDelivery (BDSI – Research Report) and CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report issued on July 24, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.40, close to its 52-week low of $42.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 49.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.89.

BioDelivery (BDSI)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on BioDelivery, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 45.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioDelivery with a $8.45 average price target.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on CymaBay Therapeutics on July 23. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CymaBay Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.50, a 126.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

