May 11, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News, Top News

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ: ICPT) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intercept Pharma (ICPTResearch Report) and Bluebird Bio (BLUEResearch Report).

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Intercept Pharma today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 42.1% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $148.77 average price target, implying a 68.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $257.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 58.4% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.75.

