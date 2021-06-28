Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), Bioxcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) and Y-Mabs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA – Research Report), Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI – Research Report) and Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King reiterated a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics today and set a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.83, close to its 52-week high of $92.00.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 57.9% success rate. King covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Agios Pharma, and AnaptysBio.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellia Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.50, representing a 22.9% upside. In a report issued on June 22, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.08, close to its 52-week low of $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 49.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bioxcel Therapeutics with a $99.43 average price target, implying a 216.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Y-Mabs Therapeutics with a $58.67 average price target.

