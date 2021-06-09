June 9, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLAResearch Report) and TransMedics Group (TMDXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $78.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 47.4% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Intellia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.89, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on May 28, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

TransMedics Group (TMDX)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TransMedics Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.00, implying a 99.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

