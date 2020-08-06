August 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) and Concert Pharma (NASDAQ: CNCE)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLAResearch Report) and Concert Pharma (CNCEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics, with a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 73.9% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellia Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.83.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Concert Pharma today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 34.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

