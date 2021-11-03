Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Integra Lifesciences (IART – Research Report) and MacroGenics (MGNX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

JMP Securities analyst David Turkaly reiterated a Buy rating on Integra Lifesciences today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.25, close to its 52-week high of $77.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as OrthoPediatrics, Avanos Medical, and Globus Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Integra Lifesciences with a $78.33 average price target.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan reiterated a Buy rating on MacroGenics today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.48, close to its 52-week low of $18.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 51.9% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

MacroGenics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00.

