November 3, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Integra Lifesciences (IARTResearch Report) and MacroGenics (MGNXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

JMP Securities analyst David Turkaly reiterated a Buy rating on Integra Lifesciences today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.25, close to its 52-week high of $77.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as OrthoPediatrics, Avanos Medical, and Globus Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Integra Lifesciences with a $78.33 average price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

MacroGenics (MGNX)

JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan reiterated a Buy rating on MacroGenics today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.48, close to its 52-week low of $18.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 51.9% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

MacroGenics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019