May 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Integra Lifesciences (IARTResearch Report) and Gritstone Oncology (GRTSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Integra Lifesciences today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 53.9% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Integra Lifesciences with a $59.71 average price target.

Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

In a report released today, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Gritstone Oncology, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 66.7% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Cytosorbents.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gritstone Oncology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

