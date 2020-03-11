Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: InspireMD (NYSE MKT: NSPR) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on InspireMD (NSPR – Research Report) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

InspireMD (NSPR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on InspireMD today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.66, close to its 52-week low of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 32.9% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

InspireMD has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 38.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paratek Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.