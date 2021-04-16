April 16, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INOResearch Report) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.01, close to its 52-week low of $6.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 46.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a $17.20 average price target.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

In a report issued on April 12, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 39.7% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics, and Aileron Therapeutics.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, which is a 332.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

